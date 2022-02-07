Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 5,629 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $8,870,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,904.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 49.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 53.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $436,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $129.01 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.69.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

