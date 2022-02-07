Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,924,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,965 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $87.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. increased their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

