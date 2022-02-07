Trexquant Investment LP Sells 157,126 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 91.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157,126 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,315,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,891,000 after acquiring an additional 218,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

