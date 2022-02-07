Trexquant Investment LP Sells 514 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $250.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.22. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $191.92 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

