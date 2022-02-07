TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post sales of $246.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.60 million and the highest is $251.89 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $221.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriNet Group.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123 in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TriNet Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 184,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,804. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

