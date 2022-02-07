Trinseo (TSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is scheduled to be announcing its Q4 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSE opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinseo stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

