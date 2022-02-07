trivago (TRVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.21 on Monday. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $790.79 million, a P/E ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of trivago by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 45,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRVG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

