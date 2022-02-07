Truist Financial Comments on Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BR opened at $149.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

