Truist Financial Comments on Globe Life Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Globe Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

Shares of GL opened at $103.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

