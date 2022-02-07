Truist Financial Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $195.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $206.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.68.

TXN opened at $171.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

