Truist Financial Weighs in on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $5.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.86. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AN. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AutoNation stock opened at $104.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

