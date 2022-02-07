Truist Financial Weighs in on Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the game software company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EA. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

