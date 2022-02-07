Truist Financial Weighs in on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.95. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

WTW stock opened at $237.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $199.78 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

