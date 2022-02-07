Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 5.1% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

