TT International Asset Management LTD Acquires 324 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,212,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,793 shares of company stock worth $5,105,601. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.00.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $238.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

