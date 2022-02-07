TT International Asset Management LTD Acquires 3,552,115 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the quarter. VEON accounts for approximately 5.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in VEON were worth $93,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 589.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079,614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at about $5,978,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VEON by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,836 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at about $4,563,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in VEON by 33.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,635,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. VEON Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.