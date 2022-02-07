TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Shares of 64,244 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of LYB opened at $100.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.