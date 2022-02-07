TT International Asset Management LTD Has $121.68 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,767,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,327,487 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises approximately 6.8% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $121,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $27,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

NYSE:PBR opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

