TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 345,717 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 37.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,717 shares during the period. Niu Technologies accounts for 0.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NIU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

NIU opened at $13.56 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

