Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

TUEM opened at $1.80 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the third quarter worth $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

