TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Trading Down 0.4%

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) shares fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.56). 309,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 632,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.56).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

