U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.66 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $720.36 million, a PE ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 3.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

