U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
SLCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.66 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $720.36 million, a PE ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 3.21.
About U.S. Silica
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.
