UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.94) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.38) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.80 ($4.27).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

