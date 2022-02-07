UBS Group Raises BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €69.60

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.60 ($78.20) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €65.00 ($73.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €69.00 ($77.53) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($80.90) to €74.00 ($83.15) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.82.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.30. 123,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,442. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.