Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,046,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,693 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $164,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 531.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 167.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 391,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 17.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,417,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,420,000 after acquiring an additional 364,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.40 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

