United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report earnings of $3.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.91. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.80. 6,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.13. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $627,236.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $10,931,060. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in United Therapeutics by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

