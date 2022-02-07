United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.86.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $657,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $10,931,060 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of UTHR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.81. 284,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,695. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $155.71 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $199.22.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
