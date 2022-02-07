United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.86.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $657,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $10,931,060 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.81. 284,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,695. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $155.71 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $199.22.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.