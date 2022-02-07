United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

UTHR stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.81. The stock had a trading volume of 284,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,695. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $155.71 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $10,931,060. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 14,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.