United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
UTHR stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.81. The stock had a trading volume of 284,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,695. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $155.71 and a 52-week high of $218.38.
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $10,931,060. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.