UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH opened at $483.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.06 and a 200-day moving average of $442.48. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $455.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

