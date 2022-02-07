Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. Unitil has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 68.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

