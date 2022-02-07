Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.36.

UPST opened at $98.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $15,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,753,701 shares of company stock valued at $341,907,594. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

