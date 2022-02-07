US Bancorp DE Acquires 423 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after buying an additional 145,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

OZK opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Bank OZK has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

