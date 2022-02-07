US Bancorp DE Acquires 500 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $124.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

