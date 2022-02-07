US Bancorp DE Buys 1,925 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 145.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $47.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

