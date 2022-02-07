US Bancorp DE Has $176,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,649,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 282,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SMH opened at $272.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.69. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.573 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.