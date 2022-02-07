US Bancorp DE Has $183,000 Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 1,977.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in APi Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,879,000 after buying an additional 1,222,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,902,000 after purchasing an additional 806,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in APi Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,995 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in APi Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,996,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 484,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in APi Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,625,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 324,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of APG stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.