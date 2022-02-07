US Bancorp DE Invests $153,000 in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,346,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,863,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

HLMN opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

