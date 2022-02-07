US Bancorp DE Sells 4,442 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $33.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

