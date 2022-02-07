US Bancorp DE Sells 4,442 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 669,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

