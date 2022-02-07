USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
USNA stock opened at $92.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $83.66 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in USANA Health Sciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of USANA Health Sciences worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
