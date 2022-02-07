USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USNA stock opened at $92.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $83.66 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $728,389. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USANA Health Sciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of USANA Health Sciences worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.