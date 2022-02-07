USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

USD Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 67.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. USD Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect USD Partners to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USDP. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USD Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of USD Partners worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

