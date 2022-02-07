VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,649,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 282,369 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 102,553 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $272.53 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.69.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

