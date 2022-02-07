Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $21,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,632,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 135.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $65.94. 79,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,138. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.97. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

