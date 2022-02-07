Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.35. 28,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

