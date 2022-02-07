Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 551.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock opened at $207.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.66. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.17 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

