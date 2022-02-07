Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.76. 84,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,513. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

