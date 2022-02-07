Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,795,152. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

