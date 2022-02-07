Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.95.

NYSE:VET opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after acquiring an additional 233,796 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 488,762 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 428,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.