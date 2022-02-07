Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE:VET opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after acquiring an additional 233,796 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 488,762 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 428,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.