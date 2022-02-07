Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

VRTX stock opened at $241.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,284. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

