Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) is Hood River Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,551 shares during the period. Vicor comprises about 3.2% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $102,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Vicor by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $94.89. 125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,292. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $206,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 11,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $1,874,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,820. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

